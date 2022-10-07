Morpheus Labs Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $110,661.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheuslabs_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io. The Reddit community for Morpheus Labs is https://reddit.com/r/morpheuslabsasia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus Labs has a current supply of 705,999,995 with 524,999,999.2358 in circulation.

