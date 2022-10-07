Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 196,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $4,460,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $108.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $104.40 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.