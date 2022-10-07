MP3 Price Hits $0.0039 (MP3)

MP3 (MP3) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, MP3 has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MP3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MP3 has a market cap of $106,043.00 and $24,985.00 worth of MP3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MP3 Coin Profile

MP3 launched on February 1st, 2021. MP3’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. MP3’s official website is mp3finance.com. MP3’s official Twitter account is @mp3finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MP3

According to CryptoCompare, “MP3 is the utility token for the mp3 Finance dAPP – a personalized oracle platform allowing recording artists to “tokenize” themselves & their services based on a bonding curve curation market. It is the decentralized music industry, at the users' fingertips.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MP3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MP3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MP3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

