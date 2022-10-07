Mrweb Finance (AMA) Price Hits $1.15 on Major Exchanges

Mrweb Finance (AMA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Mrweb Finance has a market capitalization of $34.64 million and $1.33 million worth of Mrweb Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mrweb Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mrweb Finance has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mrweb Finance Token Profile

Mrweb Finance was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Mrweb Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Mrweb Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mrweb_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mrweb Finance’s official message board is dapp.review/dapp/mrweb-finance. The official website for Mrweb Finance is mrweb.finance. Mrweb Finance’s official Twitter account is @mrwebfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mrweb Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mrweb Finance (AMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mrweb Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 30,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Mrweb Finance is 1.15126277 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,141,153.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mrweb.finance/.”

