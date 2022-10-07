MultiVAC (MTV) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

MultiVAC (MTV) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, MultiVAC has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MultiVAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MultiVAC has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $974,883.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MultiVAC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MultiVAC

MultiVAC was first traded on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac. The Reddit community for MultiVAC is https://reddit.com/r/multivac_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MultiVAC is multivac-global.medium.com.

MultiVAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC (MTV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. MultiVAC has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,587,369,426.402686 in circulation. The last known price of MultiVAC is 0.00120161 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $556,018.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mtv.ac/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MultiVAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MultiVAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MultiVAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MultiVAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.