My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.48 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0912 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00044855 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001826 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.73 or 0.01617686 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00030549 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. My DeFi Pet has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 16,166,785.69717916 in circulation. The last known price of My DeFi Pet is 0.0904402 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,771,905.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mydefipet.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

