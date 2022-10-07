MyBricks Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60,291.00 ($BRICKS)

MyBricks ($BRICKS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. MyBricks has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $60,291.00 worth of MyBricks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyBricks has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. One MyBricks token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyBricks alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MyBricks Token Profile

MyBricks’ genesis date was July 22nd, 2021. MyBricks’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,477,795 tokens. The official website for MyBricks is mybricksfinance.com. The Reddit community for MyBricks is https://reddit.com/r/mybricksfinance. MyBricks’ official Twitter account is @mybricksfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MyBricks

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBricks ($BRICKS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MyBricks has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MyBricks is 0.00267071 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $722.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mybricksfinance.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBricks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBricks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyBricks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyBricks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyBricks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.