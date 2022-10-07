MYCE Price Hits $0.0003 (MYCE)

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. MYCE has a total market capitalization of $248,693.66 and $47,843.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MYCE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MYCE has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002299 BTC.

MYCE Profile

MYCE (MYCE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2020. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 tokens. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myce_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MYCE is www.myce.io. The official message board for MYCE is myce-token.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MYCE (MYCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. MYCE has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MYCE is 0.0002964 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13,621.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.myce.io.”

Buying and Selling MYCE

