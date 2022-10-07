myMessage (MESA) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

myMessage (MESA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, myMessage has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. myMessage has a market capitalization of $31,327.44 and $9,296.00 worth of myMessage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One myMessage token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

myMessage Token Profile

myMessage (MESA) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2021. myMessage’s total supply is 5,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,560,000,000 tokens. myMessage’s official message board is medium.com/@mymessage. The official website for myMessage is mymessage.io. myMessage’s official Twitter account is @mymessageos.

Buying and Selling myMessage

According to CryptoCompare, “myMessage (MESA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. myMessage has a current supply of 5,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of myMessage is 0.00000008 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $253.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mymessage.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as myMessage directly using U.S. dollars.

