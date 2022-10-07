Myriad Price Reaches $0.0003 (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market cap of $531,463.19 and $52.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Myriad Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,832,433,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is https://reddit.com/r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Myriad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad (XMY) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XMY through the process of mining. Myriad has a current supply of 1,832,385,250.0000002. The last known price of Myriad is 0.00029004 USD and is down -9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $412.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://myriadcoin.org/.”

