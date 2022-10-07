Nabox (NABOX) Price Reaches $0.0000

Nabox (NABOX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Nabox token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Nabox has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $430,957.00 worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nabox has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nabox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nabox Profile

Nabox’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,731,091,935 tokens. Nabox’s official website is nabox.io. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nabox’s official message board is medium.com/@naboxwallet.

Buying and Selling Nabox

According to CryptoCompare, “Nabox (NABOX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nabox has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 184,731,091,935.19 in circulation. The last known price of Nabox is 0.00000668 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $499,958.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nabox.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nabox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nabox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nabox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nabox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nabox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.