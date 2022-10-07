Nafter (NAFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,846.00

Nafter (NAFT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Nafter has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Nafter token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nafter has a market cap of $512,367.68 and approximately $8,846.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nafter alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00045784 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001841 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.01623281 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032700 BTC.

Nafter Token Profile

Nafter (NAFT) is a token. It launched on May 14th, 2021. Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Nafter’s official message board is nafterapp.medium.com. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @nafterapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nafter’s official website is nafter.io.

Nafter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nafter (NAFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nafter has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Nafter is 0.00103285 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14,062.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nafter.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nafter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nafter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nafter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nafter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nafter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.