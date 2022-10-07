NAFTY Price Tops $0.0002 (NAFTY)

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded 54.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, NAFTY has traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar. One NAFTY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NAFTY has a market cap of $3.26 million and $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
NAFTY Profile
NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.
NAFTY Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for NAFTY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAFTY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.