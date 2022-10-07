NAGA (NGC) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

NAGA (NGC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $112,256.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NAGA has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens. NAGA’s official website is nagacoin.io. The Reddit community for NAGA is https://reddit.com/r/thenagaico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NAGA’s official message board is naga.com/chat/public/zwt2r4edp81f4l82dbpi. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @thenagacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NAGA (NGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. NAGA has a current supply of 77,910,266.157691 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NAGA is 0.04300559 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $16,199.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nagacoin.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

