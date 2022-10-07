Nahmii (NII) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34,590.00

Nahmii (NII) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Nahmii has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $34,590.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nahmii has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nahmii token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Nahmii Profile

Nahmii’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nahmii’s official website is www.nahmii.io. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nahmii

According to CryptoCompare, “Nahmii (NII) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nahmii has a current supply of 120,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nahmii is 0.00039764 USD and is down -30.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $103,029.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nahmii.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nahmii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nahmii using one of the exchanges listed above.

