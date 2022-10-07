Nasdacoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,118.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $22,284.37 and approximately $2,118.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.00816372 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,267,797 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin (NSD) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate NSD through the process of mining. Nasdacoin has a current supply of 29,267,797.30025695. The last known price of Nasdacoin is 0.00081263 USD and is up 37.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,154.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nasdacoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

