National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

National Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. National Bankshares had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. Equities analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 139.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

