NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $3.57

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.87 billion and approximately $272.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.57 or 0.00018272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00086736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00067081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007861 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000268 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,212,119 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 802,510,426 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.59752113 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $141,164,385.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

