Neo Tops One Day Volume of $41.86 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Neo has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $594.99 million and $41.86 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $8.43 or 0.00043360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neo

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “Neo (NEO) is a cryptocurrency . Neo has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 70,538,831 in circulation. The last known price of Neo is 8.54869574 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $26,356,516.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neo.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

