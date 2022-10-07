Netvrk (NTVRK) One Day Volume Hits $420,133.00

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Netvrk has a market cap of $12.52 million and $420,133.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netvrk token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Netvrk has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Netvrk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Netvrk Token Profile

Netvrk’s launch date was May 20th, 2021. Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Netvrk is https://reddit.com/r/netvrk. Netvrk’s official website is netvrk.co. Netvrk’s official message board is netvrk.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Netvrk

According to CryptoCompare, “Netvrk (NTVRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Netvrk has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Netvrk is 0.30839588 USD and is up 5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $492,912.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netvrk.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netvrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netvrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netvrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netvrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.