Neutrino Token (NSBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48,216.00

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Neutrino Token has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Neutrino Token token can now be bought for approximately $9.36 or 0.00047819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $25.68 million and approximately $48,216.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Neutrino Token Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,743,500 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino Token (NSBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Neutrino Token has a current supply of 2,743,500.041596. The last known price of Neutrino Token is 9.31502561 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $50,547.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neutrino.at/.”

