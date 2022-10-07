Neutron (NTRN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Neutron (NTRN) traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. Neutron has a market capitalization of $46,103.14 and $26.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00065525 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000410 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @neutron_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is https://reddit.com/r/neutroncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron (NTRN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015. Neutron has a current supply of 39,121,694.18899. The last known price of Neutron is 0.00119835 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.neutroncoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.