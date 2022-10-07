New BitShares Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.07 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One New BitShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $13.23 million and $1.07 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

New BitShares Token Profile

New BitShares launched on September 19th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,096,298,837 tokens. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus. New BitShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

New BitShares Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “New BitShares (NBS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. New BitShares has a current supply of 3,600,000,000 with 2,607,670,560 in circulation. The last known price of New BitShares is 0.00431886 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $431,366.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nbs.plus/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

