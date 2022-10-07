New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

NYSE:CPT opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.75. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $116.27 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

