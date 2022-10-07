New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,400 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,196 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 665,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,721,234.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $1,650,739. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $194.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $290.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.67 and its 200-day moving average is $163.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

