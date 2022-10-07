New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,208.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after buying an additional 211,031 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $186.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.01 and its 200 day moving average is $191.53.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

