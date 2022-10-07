New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,700 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in DT Midstream by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,576,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DT Midstream by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,847,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,254,000 after buying an additional 175,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,473,000 after buying an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in DT Midstream by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,767,000 after buying an additional 301,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of DTM opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $59.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

