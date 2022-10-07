New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $62.65 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

