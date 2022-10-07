New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 8,600 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 334.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

