New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 25.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Western Digital by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

