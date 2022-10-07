New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment Stock Performance
New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment
About New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.