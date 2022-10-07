New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Stock Performance

New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

About New Residential Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,010,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 467,395 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 143,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

