Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $22.75 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $22.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NWL. Barclays reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.34.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after buying an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after buying an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after buying an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

