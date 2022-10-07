Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $14.38 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 254.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,702,000 after buying an additional 1,873,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

