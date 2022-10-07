NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $104,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NEU opened at $303.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.98. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $378.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.31.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $723.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.82%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

