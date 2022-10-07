Newton Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Newton token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $570,378.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newton has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Newton Token Profile

Newton’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 tokens. Newton’s official message board is www.newtonproject.org/announcement. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton (NEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate NEW through the process of mining. Newton has a current supply of 98,823,661,261.46 with 20,571,994,592.46 in circulation. The last known price of Newton is 0.00023469 USD and is up 8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $65,073.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.newtonproject.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.