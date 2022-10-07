NextDAO Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 6% lower against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $593,290.55 and approximately $289,584.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

NextDAO Token Profile

NextDAO Token Profile

NAX is a token. It launched on August 21st, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,441,448,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,401,216,786 tokens. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

Buying and Selling NextDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “NextDAO (NAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. NextDAO has a current supply of 2,441,448,895.511099 with 2,401,216,786.341099 in circulation. The last known price of NextDAO is 0.00024594 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $105,676.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nextdao.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

