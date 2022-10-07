Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.0497 on Top Exchanges

Nexus (NXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Nexus has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $1,458.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges.
Nexus Coin Profile
Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,647 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @nexusofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is https://reddit.com/r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus (NXS) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate NXS through the process of mining. Nexus has a current supply of 74,084,647.299735. The last known price of Nexus is 0.05092972 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,171.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://nexus.io/.”
