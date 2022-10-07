NFT STARS Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,899.00 (NFTS)

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One NFT STARS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT STARS has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT STARS has a market capitalization of $47,436.34 and $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NFT STARS Profile

NFT STARS’s launch date was April 3rd, 2021. NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 tokens. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. NFT STARS’s official message board is medium.com/nft-stars. NFT STARS’s official website is nftstars.app/en.

NFT STARS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT STARS (NFTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT STARS has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NFT STARS is 0.02480452 USD and is down -7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $709.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftstars.app/en/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT STARS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT STARS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT STARS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

