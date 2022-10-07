NFTPad (NFTPAD) Price Reaches $0.0052

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. NFTPad has a total market cap of $14,487.90 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTPad token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTPad has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NFTPad Token Profile

NFTPad launched on August 23rd, 2021. NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 tokens. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NFTPad is nftpad.fi.

NFTPad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTPad (NFTPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFTPad has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NFTPad is 0.00521085 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $78.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nftpad.fi.”

