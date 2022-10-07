Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,581.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 376.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 218.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 106.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

