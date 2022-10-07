Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $267,000.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nikola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Nikola by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nikola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKLA. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

