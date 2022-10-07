Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells $267,000.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nikola Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nikola
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on NKLA. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.