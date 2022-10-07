Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.71 Million

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the dollar. One Nimbus Governance Token token can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. Nimbus Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nimbus Governance Token Profile

Nimbus Governance Token’s launch date was March 6th, 2021. Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 tokens. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimbus Governance Token’s official message board is nimbusplatform.medium.com. Nimbus Governance Token’s official website is nimbusplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Nimbus Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nimbus Governance Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nimbus Governance Token is 0.06070906 USD and is down -9.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $991.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nimbusplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimbus Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimbus Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimbus Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

