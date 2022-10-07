Ninneko (Mata) (MATA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Ninneko (Mata) (MATA) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Ninneko (Mata) has a total market cap of $2,165.76 and approximately $12,470.00 worth of Ninneko (Mata) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ninneko (Mata) has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ninneko (Mata) token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ninneko (Mata)

Ninneko (Mata)’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. Ninneko (Mata)’s official Twitter account is @ninnekogame. The official website for Ninneko (Mata) is ninneko.com.

Buying and Selling Ninneko (Mata)

According to CryptoCompare, “Ninneko (Mata) (MATA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ninneko (Mata) has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ninneko (Mata) is 0.00010487 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,632.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ninneko.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ninneko (Mata) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ninneko (Mata) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ninneko (Mata) using one of the exchanges listed above.

