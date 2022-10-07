Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in Nintendo in the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nintendo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Nintendo during the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Stock Performance

NTDOY stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Nintendo has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

