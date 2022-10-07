NitroEX (NTX) 1-Day Volume Tops $29,105.00

NitroEX (NTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. NitroEX has a market cap of $612,564.37 and approximately $29,105.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NitroEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NitroEX has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NitroEX

NitroEX’s launch date was June 27th, 2020. NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NitroEX is https://reddit.com/r/nitroexchange. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @nitroexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NitroEX’s official message board is nitroex.medium.com. NitroEX’s official website is nitroex.io.

NitroEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NitroEX (NTX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NitroEX has a current supply of 10,750,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NitroEX is 0.00017503 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $26,919.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nitroex.io.”

