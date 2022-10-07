NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNGRY. Cheuvreux lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NN Group from €50.60 ($51.63) to €53.80 ($54.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

NN Group Stock Performance

NNGRY opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00. NN Group has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

NN Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.3865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%.

(Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Featured Articles

