Nody Price Down 57.9% Over Last Week (NODY)

Nody (NODY) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Nody token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nody has a market cap of $747.13 and approximately $14,505.00 worth of Nody was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nody has traded 57.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Nody Token Profile

Nody launched on December 31st, 2021. Nody’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Nody’s official Twitter account is @nody_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nody is nody.ai. Nody’s official message board is medium.com/@nody_ai. The Reddit community for Nody is https://reddit.com/r/nody_ai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nody

According to CryptoCompare, “Nody (NODY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nody has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nody is 0.00000747 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nody.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nody directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nody should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nody using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

