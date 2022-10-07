North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE:NOA opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $131.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 830,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 209,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

