Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $108.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. Barclays lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.38.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

