Northwest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 43,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $25.65 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

